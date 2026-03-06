Midland falls to Merryville in Division IV non-select title game

HAMMOND — Avery Courmoyer scored 21 points to lead Merryville to a 49–46 victory over Midland on Friday in the Division IV Non-Select title game.

Courmoyer knocked down three 3-pointers and went 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to help Merryville hold off a late push from Midland.

Merryville (15-16-13-5) built a 31–30 halftime lead and extended the advantage in the third quarter, outscoring Midland 13–8 to take a six-point cushion into the final period.

Midland closed the gap in the fourth, but Merryville held the Rebels to just 8 points and survived despite scoring only five in the final quarter.

Karis Fortenberry added eight points and six assists for Merryville, while Miranda Williams contributed eight points and nine rebounds. Adalyn Fontenot and Raelynn Williams each grabbed 10 rebounds as Merryville finished with a 43–39 advantage on the boards.

Midland was led by Molli Thibodeaux, who scored a game-high 22 points and pulled down six rebounds. Tora Savoy added seven points and 11 rebounds, while Makhila McZeal and Camri Primeaux each scored six points.

Both teams struggled from the field. Merryville shot 35.6% (16 of 45), while Midland connected on just 25.4% (16 of 63) and 17.6% from 3-point range.

Merryville led for more than 21 minutes in the game and used a 9–0 run during the contest to help secure the win.

