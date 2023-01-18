Mary-Ainsley Alack scores 7 goals, STM cruises past David Thibodaux

St. Thomas More 8, David Thibodaux 0
STM senior forward Mary-Ainsley Alack scored 7 goals in the contest. She also reached 100 goals for her career with the Cougars.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers