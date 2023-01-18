Watch Now
Mary-Ainsley Alack scores 7 goals, STM cruises past David Thibodaux

Alack also reached 100 career goals in the game.
Mary Ainsley Alack STM GSOC.jpg
Posted at 11:42 PM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 00:42:51-05

St. Thomas More 8, David Thibodaux 0

STM senior forward Mary-Ainsley Alack scored 7 goals in the contest. She also reached 100 goals for her career with the Cougars.

