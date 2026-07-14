Mamou's Zamaurri Brown motivated by family as college recruitment heats up

MAMOU — Mamou senior running back Zamaurri Brown has become one of the state's top football prospects, but the Green Demons standout says the motivation behind his success has never changed.

"It's just my mom and my siblings," Brown said. "If I don't do it, who gonna do it?"

That family-first mindset has fueled Brown's rise into one of Louisiana's top 30 prospects in the Class of 2027 while helping restore excitement around Mamou football, a program known for producing standouts such as Laterryal Savoy and Kendrick Celestine.

Brown is coming off a standout junior season in which he totaled more than 1,200 all-purpose yards and scored 14 touchdowns. A four-year starter, he has showcased his versatility by playing running back, quarterback and safety during his high school career.

"I guess you could say that comes with the vision that you got to have as a quarterback," Brown said. "Seeing the holes and the gaps open up and just taking my time to hit it helped me a lot."

Mamou head coach Daniel Scully said Brown's football IQ separates him from many athletes his age.

"He's not only a good football player, but he's really smart," Scully said. "When you have somebody who knows the game and can perform at a high level, it shows the young guys in this community that they can be just as good."

Brown's performances have attracted scholarship offers from Tulane, South Alabama and Navy, with more programs continuing to show interest ahead of his senior season.

Despite the individual recognition, Scully said Brown has remained committed to the team's success.

"People come to watch him, but he wants the whole team to perform," Scully said. "He knows he's not bigger than the program, and he's done a great job putting himself where he is."

Brown echoed that sentiment, saying he wants to be remembered for more than his individual accomplishments.

"It makes me feel good because I know people come to watch us as a team, but more specifically me," Brown said. "I don't want it to just be about me because to win, you need your team."

Brown said he hopes to receive additional scholarship offers before making his college decision, which he expects to announce around Mamou's homecoming game this fall.

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