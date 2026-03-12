Mamou’s postseason run ends with loss to Marksville in semifinals

LAKE CHARLES — Top-seeded Marksville turned a tight game into a comfortable victory with a dominant second quarter, defeating No. 5 Mamou 66-47 in the Division III (Non-Select) semifinals.

Mamou, continuing its Cinderella run through the playoffs, came out aggressive early. Ernest Dugas energized the Green Demons with a strong drive to the basket that ended with a one-handed slam, helping Mamou keep pace in the opening quarter.

But Marksville responded with defensive pressure that began to shift the momentum. Devin Lavalais sparked the Tigers with a steal that led to a smooth finish on the other end, helping knot the game at 14-14 after the first quarter.

Jamison Viltz tried to keep Mamou within striking distance in the second quarter. The Green Demons guard attacked the rim for a basket as part of his team-high 14 points.

Marksville, however, seized control of the game during the period. The Tigers outscored Mamou 24-10 in the quarter, turning the close contest into a double-digit lead. Lavalais led the surge, scoring two more baskets on his way to a game-high 18 points as Marksville carried a 38-24 advantage into halftime.

The Tigers maintained their control in the second half, keeping Mamou from mounting a comeback and closing out the 19-point victory.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel