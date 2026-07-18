LSU commit Markez Davis leads Northwest with championship dreams

OPELOUSAS — Markez Davis has always been an athlete.

Before emerging as one of Louisiana's top football prospects, the Northwest standout envisioned a future on the basketball court. But once he committed to football, his recruitment quickly took off.

"I thought I was going to the NBA," Davis said. "But I realized football was where I had the advantage, so I trusted the process. Now I'm a four-star, and dreams are coming true."

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound defensive back is now ranked among Louisiana's top 15 players in the Class of 2027. His rise earned scholarship offers from programs including Texas Tech, Mississippi State and LSU before he committed to the Tigers in June.

Northwest coach Chris Edwards said Davis' decision to focus solely on football allowed his talent to shine.

"I kept telling him to trust the process," Edwards said. "People knew who he was, but they wanted to know if he was all-in on football. Once he made that decision, everything just took off. I'm happy for him because he earned it."

Davis' combination of size, length and instincts has made him one of the state's most coveted defensive backs. He credits his ability to bait quarterbacks and anticipate plays as one of his biggest strengths.

"It's really my eyes," Davis said. "Just reading quarterbacks and trusting what I see. That's helped me make a lot of plays."

Edwards said Davis' impact extends beyond one side of the ball.

"He's a big-time player," Edwards said. "He's just got a knack for making plays. We like him on defense, but whenever we need him on offense, he makes us that much more dangerous."

While Davis' future is set with LSU, his immediate focus remains on helping Northwest chase a state championship.

The Raiders reached the state semifinals in 2023, finishing one win shy of a trip to the Superdome. Davis believes this year's team has what it takes to finish the job.

"I feel like this team can make it to the finals," Davis said. "We've got all the pieces. We were close a few years ago, but I really think this could be our year."

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