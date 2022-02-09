Loreauville's Calep and Collin Jacob sign with Louisiana

Loreauville seniors Calep and Collin Jacob signed with Louisiana on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Calep, who played quarterback and defensive back, finished his senior season with 2,550 total yards, 35 total touchdowns, 104 tackles, three interceptions, and was the Offensive MVP of District 7-2A.

SENIOR SPOTIGHT: Calep and Collin Jacob

Collin, who played wide receiver and defensive back, finished his senior season as an all-district receiver, all-district defensive back, and was the Defensive MVP of District 7-2A.

The Cajuns have shown interest in the twin tandem for more than a year.

Super 16 | Loreauville DBs Collin and Calep Jacob

The Jacob twins were instrumental in Loreauville finishing the 2021 season with an 11-1 record and a second-round playoff appearance.

