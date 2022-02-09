Loreauville's Calep and Collin Jacob sign with Louisiana

Loreauville seniors Calep and Collin Jacob signed with Louisiana on Wednesday, Feb. 9.
The #Cajuns pick up ‘The Twins’ Calep and Collin Jacob both sign with Louisiana. @CalepJacob @CollinJacob3 @KATCTV3 @RaginCajunsFB pic.twitter.com/5uy5lmXSlm— Jamarcus Fitzpatrick (@JFitzTV) February 9, 2022
Calep, who played quarterback and defensive back, finished his senior season with 2,550 total yards, 35 total touchdowns, 104 tackles, three interceptions, and was the Offensive MVP of District 7-2A.
Collin, who played wide receiver and defensive back, finished his senior season as an all-district receiver, all-district defensive back, and was the Defensive MVP of District 7-2A.
The Cajuns have shown interest in the twin tandem for more than a year.
The Jacob twins were instrumental in Loreauville finishing the 2021 season with an 11-1 record and a second-round playoff appearance.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers