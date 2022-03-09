Loreauville Softball Rolls Delcambre 11-1

Softball Scores

Loreauville 11, Delcambre 1

Lafayette 6, Hanson Memorial 1

Barbe 14, Southside 2

Livonia 15, Opelousas 2

St. Thomas More 18, Westgate 1

Gueydan 20, Abbeville 8

David Thibodaux 15, Crowley 0

Jennings 3, Erath 2

Kaplan 17, St. Martinville 0

Baseball Scores

Comeaux 7, Carencro 2

Southside 15, Erath 5

Beau Chene 11, Highland Baptist 6

Breaux Bridge 3, Rayne 2

Patterson 17, Northside 3

Catholic P.C. 7, Opelousas 3

Morgan City 14, Westgate 4

Hanson Memorial 11, St. Martinville 1

Crowley 13, Ville Platte 1

Delcambre 10, Gueydan 3

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel