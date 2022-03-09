Loreauville Softball Rolls Delcambre 11-1

Softball Scores
Loreauville 11, Delcambre 1
Lafayette 6, Hanson Memorial 1
Barbe 14, Southside 2
Livonia 15, Opelousas 2
St. Thomas More 18, Westgate 1
Gueydan 20, Abbeville 8
David Thibodaux 15, Crowley 0
Jennings 3, Erath 2
Kaplan 17, St. Martinville 0
Baseball Scores
Comeaux 7, Carencro 2
Southside 15, Erath 5
Beau Chene 11, Highland Baptist 6
Breaux Bridge 3, Rayne 2
Patterson 17, Northside 3
Catholic P.C. 7, Opelousas 3
Morgan City 14, Westgate 4
Hanson Memorial 11, St. Martinville 1
Crowley 13, Ville Platte 1
Delcambre 10, Gueydan 3
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers