Watch
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Loreauville Softball Rolls Delcambre 11-1

Tuesday, March 8th scores and highlights
Loreauville Softball Rolls Delcambre 11-1
Loreauville SFB.jpg
Posted at 11:32 PM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 00:32:06-05

Softball Scores

Loreauville 11, Delcambre 1

Lafayette 6, Hanson Memorial 1

Barbe 14, Southside 2

Livonia 15, Opelousas 2

St. Thomas More 18, Westgate 1

Gueydan 20, Abbeville 8

David Thibodaux 15, Crowley 0

Jennings 3, Erath 2

Kaplan 17, St. Martinville 0

Baseball Scores

Comeaux 7, Carencro 2

Southside 15, Erath 5

Beau Chene 11, Highland Baptist 6

Breaux Bridge 3, Rayne 2

Patterson 17, Northside 3

Catholic P.C. 7, Opelousas 3

Morgan City 14, Westgate 4

Hanson Memorial 11, St. Martinville 1

Crowley 13, Ville Platte 1

Delcambre 10, Gueydan 3

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.