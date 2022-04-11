LHSAA’s Bonine talks about NIL in high school sports

The hottest topic across Louisiana is the LHSAA approving NIL. It's brought up the conversation because no one really knows what's next.

Will high school kids become millionaires, or will businesses take advantage of student-athletes?

Because of those many questions, the LHSAA partnered with Eccker Sports, a company that is there to teach anyone who will listen how NIL will work for student-athletes.

LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine made it clear that this connection is there to inform but not control high school athletes.

“We're an education-based association,” Bonine said. “I wanted to be on the front end of this. It has opened questions. Of course, the press release headline is paid for play. This is not paid-for play. This is about education, not regulation. We're educating individuals about NIL and our state association. We're not regulating it.”

