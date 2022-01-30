LHSAA releases soccer playoff brackets

GIRLS SOCCER

Division I

No. 24 New Iberia at No. 9 Mt. Carmel

No. 21 Acadiana at No. 12 Fontainebleau

No. 19 Alexandria at No. 14 Southside

No. 23 Sulphur at No. 10 Lafayette

Division II

No. 1 St. Thomas More (Bi-District Round Bye)

No. 3 Vandebilt Catholic (Bi-District Round Bye)

No. 7 Teurlings Catholic (Bi-District Round Bye)

No. 18 Bonnabel at No. 15 Beau Chene

Division III

No. 20 Cecilia at No. 13 North Vermilion

Division IV

No. 1 Catholic - New Iberia (Bi-District Round Bye)

No. 17 Vermilion Catholic at No. 16 Dunham

No. 21 Evangel Christian at No. 12 Ascension Episcopal

No. 19 Metairie Park Country Day at No. 14 Highland Baptist

No. 22 Thomas Jefferson at No. 11 Episcopal of Acadiana

No. 23 Westminster Christian at No. 10 Grace Christian

BOYS SOCCER

Division I

No. 17 Pineville at No. 16 Lafayette

No. 24 Airline at No. 9 Southside

No. 28 New Iberia at No. 5 St. Amant

Division II

No. 1 St. Thomas More (Bi-District Round Bye)

No. 19 Riverdale at No. 14 Beau Chene

No. 23 Carencro at No. 10 Bonnabel

Division III

No. 1 Vandebilt Catholic (Bi-District Round Bye)

No. 21 Cecilia at No. 12 North Vermilion

No. 22 Belaire at No. 11 David Thibodaux

No. 7 Teurlings Catholic (Bi-District Round Bye)

Division IV

No. 17 Lafayette Christian at No. 16 St. Charles

No. 5 Ascension Episcopal (Bi-District Round Bye)

No. 20 Catholic - New Iberia at No. 13 Westminster Christian

No. 2 Episcopal of Acadiana (Bi-District Round Bye)

