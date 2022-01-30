LHSAA releases soccer playoff brackets

GIRLS SOCCER
Division I
No. 24 New Iberia at No. 9 Mt. Carmel
No. 21 Acadiana at No. 12 Fontainebleau
No. 19 Alexandria at No. 14 Southside
No. 23 Sulphur at No. 10 Lafayette
Division II
No. 1 St. Thomas More (Bi-District Round Bye)
No. 3 Vandebilt Catholic (Bi-District Round Bye)
No. 7 Teurlings Catholic (Bi-District Round Bye)
No. 18 Bonnabel at No. 15 Beau Chene
Division III
No. 20 Cecilia at No. 13 North Vermilion
Division IV
No. 1 Catholic - New Iberia (Bi-District Round Bye)
No. 17 Vermilion Catholic at No. 16 Dunham
No. 21 Evangel Christian at No. 12 Ascension Episcopal
No. 19 Metairie Park Country Day at No. 14 Highland Baptist
No. 22 Thomas Jefferson at No. 11 Episcopal of Acadiana
No. 23 Westminster Christian at No. 10 Grace Christian
BOYS SOCCER
Division I
No. 17 Pineville at No. 16 Lafayette
No. 24 Airline at No. 9 Southside
No. 28 New Iberia at No. 5 St. Amant
Division II
No. 1 St. Thomas More (Bi-District Round Bye)
No. 19 Riverdale at No. 14 Beau Chene
No. 23 Carencro at No. 10 Bonnabel
Division III
No. 1 Vandebilt Catholic (Bi-District Round Bye)
No. 21 Cecilia at No. 12 North Vermilion
No. 22 Belaire at No. 11 David Thibodaux
No. 7 Teurlings Catholic (Bi-District Round Bye)
Division IV
No. 17 Lafayette Christian at No. 16 St. Charles
No. 5 Ascension Episcopal (Bi-District Round Bye)
No. 20 Catholic - New Iberia at No. 13 Westminster Christian
No. 2 Episcopal of Acadiana (Bi-District Round Bye)
