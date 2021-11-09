LHSAA releases proposed future district plan

LOUISIANA — The LHSAA released its initial proposal for redistricting for the 2022-2024 seasons on Monday, Nov. 8. Schools have until Nov. 13 to appeal in regards to the plan. Nov. 15 will be the second classification meeting.
Below are the proposed districts that affect the Acadiana area.
Please note: This is just the first draft of the proposed plan. It’s not final. Teams that are italicized moved into the district.
CLASS 5A – DISTRICT 3
Acadiana
Barbe
Carencro
Comeaux
Lafayette
New Iberia
Sam Houston
Southside
Sulphur
NOTES: Carencro moved up from Class 4A.
CLASS 4A – DISTRICT 3
DeRidder
Eunice
LaGrange
Leesville
North Vermilion
Rayne
Washington-Marion
CLASS 4A – DISTRICT 4
David Thibodaux
Lafayette Christian
Northside
St. Thomas More
Teurlings Catholic
Westgate
NOTES: LCA moved up from Class 2A.
CLASS 4A – DISTRICT 5
Beau Chene
Breaux Bridge
Brusly
Cecilia
Livonia
Opelousas
Plaquemine
CLASS 3A – DISTRICT 3
Iowa
Jennings
Kinder
Lake Charles College Prep
South Beauregard
St. Louis
Westlake
NOTES: Kinder moved up from Class 2A.
CLASS 3A – DISTRICT 4
Church Point
Iota
Mamou
Northwest
Pine Prairie
Port Barre
Ville Platte
NOTES: Port Barre moved up from Class 2A.
CLASS 2A – DISTRICT 5
DeQuincy
Grand Lake
Lake Arthur
Notre Dame
Vinton
Welsh
NOTES: Grand Lake moved up from Class 1A.
CLASS 1A – DISTRICT 5
North Central
Opelousas Catholic
Sacred Heart
St. Edmund
Vermilion Catholic
Westminster Christian
NOTES: Vermilion Catholic moved from District 8 to District 5.
CLASS 1A – DISTRICT 6
Centerville
Central Catholic
Covenant Christian
Hanson Memorial
Highland Baptist
Jeanerette
NOTES: Jeanerette moved down from Class 2A. Most teams in this district were originally in District 8.
CLASS 1A – DISTRICT 8
Catholic - P.C.
Central Private
False River
Kentwood
Slaughter Community Charter
Southern Lab
The LHSAA also released plans for the sports of Cross Country, Boys and Girls Golf, Boys and Girls Soccer, Tennis, and Volleyball. The full proposal can be found here.
