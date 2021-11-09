LHSAA releases proposed future district plan

LOUISIANA — The LHSAA released its initial proposal for redistricting for the 2022-2024 seasons on Monday, Nov. 8. Schools have until Nov. 13 to appeal in regards to the plan. Nov. 15 will be the second classification meeting.

Below are the proposed districts that affect the Acadiana area.

Please note: This is just the first draft of the proposed plan. It’s not final. Teams that are italicized moved into the district.

CLASS 5A – DISTRICT 3

Acadiana

Barbe

Carencro

Comeaux

Lafayette

New Iberia

Sam Houston

Southside

Sulphur

NOTES: Carencro moved up from Class 4A.

CLASS 4A – DISTRICT 3

DeRidder

Eunice

LaGrange

Leesville

North Vermilion

Rayne

Washington-Marion

CLASS 4A – DISTRICT 4

David Thibodaux

Lafayette Christian

Northside

St. Thomas More

Teurlings Catholic

Westgate

NOTES: LCA moved up from Class 2A.

CLASS 4A – DISTRICT 5

Beau Chene

Breaux Bridge

Brusly

Cecilia

Livonia

Opelousas

Plaquemine

CLASS 3A – DISTRICT 3

Iowa

Jennings

Kinder

Lake Charles College Prep

South Beauregard

St. Louis

Westlake

NOTES: Kinder moved up from Class 2A.

CLASS 3A – DISTRICT 4

Church Point

Iota

Mamou

Northwest

Pine Prairie

Port Barre

Ville Platte

NOTES: Port Barre moved up from Class 2A.

CLASS 2A – DISTRICT 5

DeQuincy

Grand Lake

Lake Arthur

Notre Dame

Vinton

Welsh

NOTES: Grand Lake moved up from Class 1A.

CLASS 1A – DISTRICT 5

North Central

Opelousas Catholic

Sacred Heart

St. Edmund

Vermilion Catholic

Westminster Christian

NOTES: Vermilion Catholic moved from District 8 to District 5.

CLASS 1A – DISTRICT 6

Centerville

Central Catholic

Covenant Christian

Hanson Memorial

Highland Baptist

Jeanerette

NOTES: Jeanerette moved down from Class 2A. Most teams in this district were originally in District 8.

CLASS 1A – DISTRICT 8

Catholic - P.C.

Central Private

False River

Kentwood

Slaughter Community Charter

Southern Lab

The LHSAA also released plans for the sports of Cross Country, Boys and Girls Golf, Boys and Girls Soccer, Tennis , and Volleyball. The full proposal can be found here.

