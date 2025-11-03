LHSAA releases 2025 volleyball playoff brackets

The LHSAA Volleyball State Tournament will be hosted in Lafayette. The quarterfinals, semifinals, and championships will occur November 13th-15th at the Cajundome. Click each Division tab for the complete brackets.
Bi-District Round
19. Covington
14. Lafayette
27. Terrebonne
6. Southside
32. LaGrange
1. St. Thomas More
17. Beau Chene
16. Lakeshore
29. Morgan City
4. South Lafourche
30. Comeaux
3. Academy of Our Lady
27. New Orleans Military & Maritime
6. Teurlings Catholic
23. David Thibodaux
10. Belle Chasse
18. Edna Karr
15. North Vermilion
17. West Feliciana
16. Rayne
21. Abramson
12. Berwick
19. Iowa
14. St. Martinville
26. Church Point
7. Iota
18. Glen Oaks
15. Acadiana Renaissance Charter
25. St. James
8. Notre Dame
29. Port Barre
4. John Curtis
22. Ursuline Academy
11. Catholic - New Iberia
23. South Plaquemines
10. Lafayette Christian
25. Slaughter Community Charter
8. Ascension Episcopal
28. Hanson Memorial
5. Ascension Catholic
21. Vermilion Catholic
12. Westminster - Lafayette
30. Family Christian
3. Central Catholic
27. Opelousas Catholic
6. Episcopal of Acadiana
26. False River
7. Northside Christian
18. Highland Baptist
15. St. Edmund
31. Centerville
2. Westminster - Opelousas
*The Bottom Team is the Home Team
