LHSAA releases 2025 volleyball playoff brackets

The LHSAA Volleyball State Tournament will be hosted in Lafayette. The quarterfinals, semifinals, and championships will occur November 13th-15th at the Cajundome. Click each Division tab for the complete brackets.

Bi-District Round

Division I

19. Covington

14. Lafayette

27. Terrebonne

6. Southside

Division II

32. LaGrange

1. St. Thomas More

17. Beau Chene

16. Lakeshore

29. Morgan City

4. South Lafourche

30. Comeaux

3. Academy of Our Lady

27. New Orleans Military & Maritime

6. Teurlings Catholic

23. David Thibodaux

10. Belle Chasse

18. Edna Karr

15. North Vermilion

Division III

17. West Feliciana

16. Rayne

21. Abramson

12. Berwick

19. Iowa

14. St. Martinville

26. Church Point

7. Iota

18. Glen Oaks

15. Acadiana Renaissance Charter

Division IV

25. St. James

8. Notre Dame

29. Port Barre

4. John Curtis

22. Ursuline Academy

11. Catholic - New Iberia

23. South Plaquemines

10. Lafayette Christian

Division V

25. Slaughter Community Charter

8. Ascension Episcopal

28. Hanson Memorial

5. Ascension Catholic

21. Vermilion Catholic

12. Westminster - Lafayette

30. Family Christian

3. Central Catholic

27. Opelousas Catholic

6. Episcopal of Acadiana

26. False River

7. Northside Christian

18. Highland Baptist

15. St. Edmund

31. Centerville

2. Westminster - Opelousas

*The Bottom Team is the Home Team

------------------------------------------------------------

