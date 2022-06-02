LHSAA Powerlifting State Championships coming to Lafayette in 2023

LOUISIANA — The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) approved championship locations for the next two years on Wednesday, June 1. Two of those events will happen in the city of Lafayette.
For the next two school years, championship events will be held at the following locations:
Non-Select Championship Locations For 2022-23 & 2023-24:
- Baseball: Sulphur
- Boys Basketball: Lake Charles
- Girls Basketball: Hammond
- Powerlifting: Lafayette
- Soccer: Hammond
- Softball: Sulphur
- Swimming: Sulphur
- Volleyball: Lafayette
- Tennis: Monroe
- Wrestling: Shreveport
