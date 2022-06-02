LHSAA Powerlifting State Championships coming to Lafayette in 2023

LOUISIANA — The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) approved championship locations for the next two years on Wednesday, June 1. Two of those events will happen in the city of Lafayette.

For the next two school years, championship events will be held at the following locations:

Non-Select Championship Locations For 2022-23 & 2023-24:

Baseball: Sulphur



Boys Basketball: Lake Charles



Girls Basketball: Hammond



Powerlifting: Lafayette



Soccer: Hammond



Softball: Sulphur



Swimming: Sulphur



Volleyball: Lafayette



Tennis: Monroe



Wrestling: Shreveport

