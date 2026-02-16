LHSAA 2026 Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets Revealed

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) released their 2026 Girls' Basketball Playoff Brackets.
39 Acadiana area schools will be participating in this year's tournament.
Lafayette Christian and Midland are the lone No. 1 seeds from the '337' while 12 total teams have first round byes.
Click each link above the matchups for the full brackets.
First Round (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only)
10. South Lafourche
23. Southside
9. Iota
24. Bossier
8. West Feliciana
25. Cecilia
13. Northwest
20. Abbeville
3. North Vermilion - BYE
11. Opelousas
22. Pearl River
16. Berwick
17. Vidalia
5. Ville Platte
28. North Webster
14. Pine
19. Pine Prairie
11. Church Point
22. Kinder
6. Jena
27. Kaplan
1. Midland - BYE
9. Franklin
24. Basile
12. Jeanerette
21. Ferriday
6. Lake Arthur
27. Oberlin
7. Mangham
26. Welsh
10. Grand Lake
23. North Central
16. Lafayette
17. Hammond
9. Archbishop Chapelle
24. Carencro
5. Acadiana - BYE
14. St. Thomas More
19. Southwood
7. Teurlings Catholic - BYE
8. Northside - BYE
14. David Thibodaux
19. St. Louis Catholic
1. Lafayette Christian - BYE
14. Catholic - New Iberia
19. Sarah T. Reed
16. Highland Baptist
17. Ascension Episcopal
8. Sacred Heart - BYE
5. St. Edmund - BYE
12. Central Catholic
21. St. Mary's
13. Opelousas Catholic
20. St. Frederick
11. Westminster Christian
22. Hanson Memorial
7. Vermilion Catholic - BYE
2. JS Clark - BYE
12. Lacassine - BYE
7. Hathaway - BYE
