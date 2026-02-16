LHSAA 2026 Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets Revealed

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) released their 2026 Girls' Basketball Playoff Brackets.

39 Acadiana area schools will be participating in this year's tournament.

Lafayette Christian and Midland are the lone No. 1 seeds from the '337' while 12 total teams have first round byes.

First Round (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only)

Division I (Non-Select)

10. South Lafourche

23. Southside

Division II (Non-Select)

9. Iota

24. Bossier

8. West Feliciana

25. Cecilia

13. Northwest

20. Abbeville

3. North Vermilion - BYE

11. Opelousas

22. Pearl River

Division III (Non-Select)

16. Berwick

17. Vidalia

5. Ville Platte

28. North Webster

14. Pine

19. Pine Prairie

11. Church Point

22. Kinder

6. Jena

27. Kaplan

Division IV (Non-Select)

1. Midland - BYE

9. Franklin

24. Basile

12. Jeanerette

21. Ferriday

6. Lake Arthur

27. Oberlin

7. Mangham

26. Welsh

10. Grand Lake

23. North Central

Division I (Select)

16. Lafayette

17. Hammond

9. Archbishop Chapelle

24. Carencro

5. Acadiana - BYE

14. St. Thomas More

19. Southwood

7. Teurlings Catholic - BYE

Division II (Select)

8. Northside - BYE

14. David Thibodaux

19. St. Louis Catholic

Division III (Select)

1. Lafayette Christian - BYE

14. Catholic - New Iberia

19. Sarah T. Reed

Division IV (Select)

16. Highland Baptist

17. Ascension Episcopal

8. Sacred Heart - BYE

5. St. Edmund - BYE

12. Central Catholic

21. St. Mary's

13. Opelousas Catholic

20. St. Frederick

11. Westminster Christian

22. Hanson Memorial

7. Vermilion Catholic - BYE

2. JS Clark - BYE

Class B

12. Lacassine - BYE

7. Hathaway - BYE

