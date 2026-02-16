Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LHSAA 2026 Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets Revealed

12 Acadiana teams get 1st round bye
Basketball generic
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) released their 2026 Girls' Basketball Playoff Brackets. 

39 Acadiana area schools will be participating in this year's tournament.

Lafayette Christian and Midland are the lone No. 1 seeds from the '337' while 12 total teams have first round byes.

Click each link above the matchups for the full brackets.

First Round (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only)

Division I (Non-Select)

10. South Lafourche
23. Southside

Division II (Non-Select)

9. Iota
24. Bossier

8. West Feliciana
25. Cecilia

13. Northwest
20. Abbeville

3. North Vermilion - BYE

11. Opelousas
22. Pearl River

Division III (Non-Select)

16. Berwick
17. Vidalia

5. Ville Platte
28. North Webster

14. Pine
19. Pine Prairie

11. Church Point
22. Kinder

6. Jena
27. Kaplan

Division IV (Non-Select)

1. Midland - BYE

9. Franklin
24. Basile

12. Jeanerette
21. Ferriday

6. Lake Arthur
27. Oberlin

7. Mangham
26. Welsh

10. Grand Lake
23. North Central

Division I (Select)

16. Lafayette
17. Hammond

9. Archbishop Chapelle
24. Carencro

5. Acadiana - BYE

14. St. Thomas More
19. Southwood

7. Teurlings Catholic - BYE

Division II (Select)

8. Northside - BYE

14. David Thibodaux
19. St. Louis Catholic

Division III (Select)

1. Lafayette Christian - BYE

14. Catholic - New Iberia
19. Sarah T. Reed

Division IV (Select)

16. Highland Baptist
17. Ascension Episcopal

8. Sacred Heart - BYE

5. St. Edmund - BYE

12. Central Catholic
21. St. Mary's

13. Opelousas Catholic
20. St. Frederick

11. Westminster Christian
22. Hanson Memorial

7. Vermilion Catholic - BYE

2. JS Clark - BYE

Class B

12. Lacassine - BYE

7. Hathaway - BYE
