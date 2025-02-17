Watch Now
LHSAA 2025 Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets Revealed

5 Acadiana teams get 1st round bye
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) released their 2025 Girls' Basketball Playoff Brackets. 

39 Acadiana area schools will be participating in this year's tournament.

Lafayette Christian is the lone No. 1 seed from the '337' while five total teams have first round byes.

Click each link above the matchups for the full brackets.

First Round (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only)

Division I (Non-Select)

6. Natchitoches Central
27. New Iberia

Division II (Non-Select)

16. Rayne
17. Caroll

9. Northwest
24. Minden

8. Bastrop
25. Cecilia

5. Abbeville
28. Livonia

12. St. Martinville
21. Pearl River

13. Brusly
20. Beau Chene

14. Opelousas
19. Franklin Parish

15. LaGrange
18. Iota

2. North Vermilion - BYE

Division III (Non-Select)

9. Mansfield
24. Mamou

8. Ville Platte
25. Port Barre

5. Pine
28. Crowley

12. Berwick
21. Church Point

14. Many
19. Kaplan

Division IV (Non-Select)

16. Plain Dealing
17. Franklin

9. Homer
24. North Central

8. Mangham
25. Lake Arthur

5. Midland
28. Ringgold

12. West St. Mary
21. Jonesboro-Hodge

11. Grand Lake
22. Basile

7. Oberlin
26. Jeanerette

Division I (Select)

16. Southwood
17. Teurlings Catholic

12. Lafayette
21. St. Jospeh's Academy

13. St. Thomas More
20. Warren Easton

Division II (Select)

15. George Washington Carver
18. Northside

Division III (Select)

1. Lafayette Christian - BYE

14. Catholic - New Iberia
19. D'Arbonne Woods Charter

Division IV (Select)

16. Catholic - Pointe Coupee
17. Sacred Heart

12. Vermilion Catholic
21. Ascension Christian

4. St. Edmund - BYE

3. JS Clark - BYE

14. Westminster
19. Block

6. Central Catholic - BYE

10. St. Martin's Episcopal
23. Highland Baptist

Class B

13. Hathaway
20. Choudrant

15. Lacassine
18. Simsboro

