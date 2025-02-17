LHSAA 2025 Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets Revealed

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) released their 2025 Girls' Basketball Playoff Brackets.

39 Acadiana area schools will be participating in this year's tournament.

Lafayette Christian is the lone No. 1 seed from the '337' while five total teams have first round byes.

Click each link above the matchups for the full brackets.

First Round (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only)

Division I (Non-Select)

6. Natchitoches Central

27. New Iberia

Division II (Non-Select)

16. Rayne

17. Caroll

9. Northwest

24. Minden

8. Bastrop

25. Cecilia

5. Abbeville

28. Livonia

12. St. Martinville

21. Pearl River

13. Brusly

20. Beau Chene

14. Opelousas

19. Franklin Parish

15. LaGrange

18. Iota

2. North Vermilion - BYE

Division III (Non-Select)

9. Mansfield

24. Mamou

8. Ville Platte

25. Port Barre

5. Pine

28. Crowley

12. Berwick

21. Church Point

14. Many

19. Kaplan

Division IV (Non-Select)

16. Plain Dealing

17. Franklin

9. Homer

24. North Central

8. Mangham

25. Lake Arthur

5. Midland

28. Ringgold

12. West St. Mary

21. Jonesboro-Hodge

11. Grand Lake

22. Basile

7. Oberlin

26. Jeanerette

Division I (Select)

16. Southwood

17. Teurlings Catholic

12. Lafayette

21. St. Jospeh's Academy

13. St. Thomas More

20. Warren Easton

Division II (Select)

15. George Washington Carver

18. Northside

Division III (Select)

1. Lafayette Christian - BYE

14. Catholic - New Iberia

19. D'Arbonne Woods Charter

Division IV (Select)

16. Catholic - Pointe Coupee

17. Sacred Heart

12. Vermilion Catholic

21. Ascension Christian

4. St. Edmund - BYE

3. JS Clark - BYE

14. Westminster

19. Block

6. Central Catholic - BYE

10. St. Martin's Episcopal

23. Highland Baptist

Class B

13. Hathaway

20. Choudrant

15. Lacassine

18. Simsboro

------------------------------------------------------------

