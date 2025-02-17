LHSAA 2025 Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets Revealed

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) released their 2025 Girls' Basketball Playoff Brackets.
39 Acadiana area schools will be participating in this year's tournament.
Lafayette Christian is the lone No. 1 seed from the '337' while five total teams have first round byes.
Click each link above the matchups for the full brackets.
First Round (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only)
6. Natchitoches Central
27. New Iberia
16. Rayne
17. Caroll
9. Northwest
24. Minden
8. Bastrop
25. Cecilia
5. Abbeville
28. Livonia
12. St. Martinville
21. Pearl River
13. Brusly
20. Beau Chene
14. Opelousas
19. Franklin Parish
15. LaGrange
18. Iota
2. North Vermilion - BYE
9. Mansfield
24. Mamou
8. Ville Platte
25. Port Barre
5. Pine
28. Crowley
12. Berwick
21. Church Point
14. Many
19. Kaplan
16. Plain Dealing
17. Franklin
9. Homer
24. North Central
8. Mangham
25. Lake Arthur
5. Midland
28. Ringgold
12. West St. Mary
21. Jonesboro-Hodge
11. Grand Lake
22. Basile
7. Oberlin
26. Jeanerette
16. Southwood
17. Teurlings Catholic
12. Lafayette
21. St. Jospeh's Academy
13. St. Thomas More
20. Warren Easton
15. George Washington Carver
18. Northside
1. Lafayette Christian - BYE
14. Catholic - New Iberia
19. D'Arbonne Woods Charter
16. Catholic - Pointe Coupee
17. Sacred Heart
12. Vermilion Catholic
21. Ascension Christian
4. St. Edmund - BYE
3. JS Clark - BYE
14. Westminster
19. Block
6. Central Catholic - BYE
10. St. Martin's Episcopal
23. Highland Baptist
13. Hathaway
20. Choudrant
15. Lacassine
18. Simsboro
