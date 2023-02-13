LHSAA 2023 Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets Revealed

First Round (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only)
-Click each link for the full brackets
21. Southside
12. Thibodaux
23. New Iberia
10. St. Amant
17. Abbeville
16. Lakeshore
24. Rayne
9. Church Point
21. Leesville
12. Breaux Bridge
20. Kaplan
13. Carroll
19. Northwest
14. Franklin Parish
22. Jennings
11. Plaquemine
27. Livonia
6. North Vermilion
26. Beau Chene
7. West Feliciana
23. Loranger
10. Iota
17. Patterson
16. Mansfield
24. Porte Barre
9. Pine
25. Kinder
8. West St. Mary
18. Ville Platte
15. Doyle
17. Elton
16. Franklin
25. Grand Lake
8. Lake Arthur
28. Welsh
5. Homer
20. Delcambre
13. South Plaquemine
22. North Central
11. East Iberville
27. Jeanerette
6. Lasalle
18. Lacassine
15. Hornbeck
4. Midland (Bye)
2. Hathaway (Bye)
3. St. Thomas More (Bye)
23. West Jefferson
10. Acadiana
18. Eleanor McMain
15. Carencro
2. Lafayette (Bye)
1. Lafayette Christian (Bye)
24. David Thibodaux
9. Bunkie
5. Northside (Bye)
20. Haynes Academy
13. Teurlings Catholic
18. Ascension Episcopal
15. Loyola Prep
24. Lincoln Prep
9. Sacred Heart
5. Central Catholic (Bye)
20. Slaughter Community
13. St. Edmund
3. Highland Baptist (Bye)
19. River Oaks
14. Westminster
23. Glenbrook
10. Hanson Memorial
18. Vermilion Catholic
15. Riverside Academy
9. Northside Christian
8. Family Community
3. JS Clark (Bye)
