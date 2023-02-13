LHSAA 2023 Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets Revealed

First Round (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only)

-Click each link for the full brackets

Division I (Non-Select)

21. Southside

12. Thibodaux

23. New Iberia

10. St. Amant

Division II (Non-Select)

17. Abbeville

16. Lakeshore

24. Rayne

9. Church Point

21. Leesville

12. Breaux Bridge

20. Kaplan

13. Carroll

19. Northwest

14. Franklin Parish

22. Jennings

11. Plaquemine

27. Livonia

6. North Vermilion

26. Beau Chene

7. West Feliciana

23. Loranger

10. Iota

Division III (Non-Select)

17. Patterson

16. Mansfield

24. Porte Barre

9. Pine

25. Kinder

8. West St. Mary

18. Ville Platte

15. Doyle

Division IV (Non-Select)

17. Elton

16. Franklin

25. Grand Lake

8. Lake Arthur

28. Welsh

5. Homer

20. Delcambre

13. South Plaquemine

22. North Central

11. East Iberville

27. Jeanerette

6. Lasalle

Division V (Non-Select)

18. Lacassine

15. Hornbeck

4. Midland (Bye)

2. Hathaway (Bye)

Division I (Select)

3. St. Thomas More (Bye)

23. West Jefferson

10. Acadiana

18. Eleanor McMain

15. Carencro

2. Lafayette (Bye)

Division II (Select)

1. Lafayette Christian (Bye)

24. David Thibodaux

9. Bunkie

5. Northside (Bye)

20. Haynes Academy

13. Teurlings Catholic

Division III (Select)

18. Ascension Episcopal

15. Loyola Prep

Division IV (Select)

24. Lincoln Prep

9. Sacred Heart

5. Central Catholic (Bye)

20. Slaughter Community

13. St. Edmund

3. Highland Baptist (Bye)

19. River Oaks

14. Westminster

23. Glenbrook

10. Hanson Memorial

18. Vermilion Catholic

15. Riverside Academy

Division V (Select)

9. Northside Christian

8. Family Community

3. JS Clark (Bye)

