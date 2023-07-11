LCA's Kameron Williams competes in Nike EYBL Peach Jam

LAFAYETTE — Lafayette Christian senior Kameron Williams is a leader in his own right.

Leading the Knights, leading the state and even leading most ball players across the country.

"Trying to play the best that I can for everyone, but ultimately doing what's best for me", says Williams.

In 2023, the 6'7 shooting guard was a walking double double, averaging 25 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists.

His dominance on the court helped land him a spot in this summer's Peach Jam, competing against the best of the best.

"The experience was fun. Playing against the top players in the country, and making sure I can get better. It was very fun."

The Nike EYBL Peach Jam hosts some of the nation's top high school prospects, and it's a family affair for Kameron following the footsteps of his brother Greg, who played in 2017.

"A lot of teams are able to get the chance to play so for us having our team in that tournament is a blessing."

Competing with the "Houston Hoops" squad, Williams played against teams sponsored by NBA stars like Carmelo Anthony and Bradley Beal. Williams says learning from NBA vets only enhanced his game.

"I can use it now and I can use it in college so NBA execs, coaches and players see and know that I'm above most of the kids in my generation."

And with new skills and knowledge in his arsenal, he's anxious to lead LCA to the top, at the end of the season.

"I'm ready. I wish the season started right now. But I have to wait eventually."

