LCA's Ju'Juan Johnson commits to Colorado

LCA quarterback Ju'Juan Johnson verbally committed to Deion “Primetime” Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, February 4.

Entering Saturday, Johnson's top three schools were between the Buffs, LSU, and Florida.

Johnson told the media he wanted to be in a program building a foundation, and he felt he'd continue learning principles like what LCA teaches.

Meagan Glover caught up with Johnson right after the decision.

