LCA’s Jada Richard's hidden talent pushes her to center stage

Wherever she goes, Jada Richard always stands in the spotlight. The Lafayette Christian star is Louisiana’s number one sophomore, according to LGR Basketball.

She has scored 1,000 career points in just 45 games and has earned six division one offers.

"Growing up basketball has always been around,” Richard said. “My mom and dad both played. I guess I'm just naturally talented."

Richard led the Knights to a Division III Championship last season. This year, it's been the tune that has included a 52-point performance.

"Most people don't know what I'm going to do in certain moments,” Richard said. “I've always been unpredictable, and that's what makes me one of the hardest players to guard."

"She doesn't play like a 10th grader,” LCA girls’ basketball head coach Errol Rogers said. “I just need to get her voice to be more of a senior voice right now."

Richard’s game is a show each time she touches the floor as she averages 30 points per game.

The tone that she sets starts from a place beyond basketball.

From a young age, Richard has had a special singing voice. Because of that, she joined her church choir, a place where she's able to project thanks for her talents.

"God is a really big thing in my life,” Richard said. “I know all of the success that I have is because of him. I just want to worship him because I know without him, I am nothing."

Hooping and harmonizing aren't alike in their nature, yet Richard has laser concentration during both.

"In a game, you have to focus,” Richard said. “If a coach calls a play, you have to know how to run it. It's the same thing with singing. You have to focus even though people are watching you."

Richard still has a lot of basketball ahead of her, but she is ready to take center stage in the game of life.

"Being a leader, everyone looks up to you,” Richard said. “I'm just holding myself accountable and to a high standard. It makes everything easier."

