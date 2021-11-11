LCA's Gordon makes history signing scholarship with Dallas Baptist

LAFAYETTE — LCA's Grace Gordon made history with the Knights becoming the first LCA cheerleader to sign a 4-year scholarship for cheerleading.
Gordon will be attending Dallas Baptist University.
Congrats to Grace Gondron. Today she signed her NLI for Cheerleading at DBU. (Dallas Christian University). First LCA Cheerleader to sign a 4 yr scholarship for Cheer. Congrats @KATCTV3 @KLFY @iKNOWron @GeauxPrepsLA @FooteNote @theadvocateaca @theadvertiser pic.twitter.com/mTyMyyyDEu— LCAKnightsSports (@LCAKnights) November 10, 2021
