LCA's Gordon makes history signing scholarship with Dallas Baptist

Posted at 9:54 PM, Nov 10, 2021
LAFAYETTE — LCA's Grace Gordon made history with the Knights becoming the first LCA cheerleader to sign a 4-year scholarship for cheerleading.

Gordon will be attending Dallas Baptist University.

