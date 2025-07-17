LCA's Brayden Allen honors late uncle during Tulane commitment

LAFAYETTE — With his family gathered closely around him, Lafayette Christian Academy wide receiver Brayden Allen made one of the biggest decisions of his life.

The rising senior announced his commitment to play college football at Tulane University during a ceremony filled with emotion, celebration—and a special tribute to a loved one.

Allen, part of the Class of 2026, narrowed his list to four schools: Vanderbilt, Texas Tech, Boston College and Tulane. But only his closest relatives knew which program he had ultimately chosen.

“For the next 3-4 years, I will be taking my talents to Tulane University,” Allen said, drawing cheers from the crowd.

The date of Allen’s announcement held deep personal significance—it was the birthday of his late uncle, Jeremy Daniels, who passed away in 2015 at just 27 years old.

“It’s my late uncle J’s birthday,” Allen said. “He passed away a few years ago. He would always tell me I was going to make it to the league. He always believed in me. He was the uncle that I would be able to play around with.”

Daniels’ belief in Allen helped shape the young athlete’s drive and confidence. His mother, Kizzy, said honoring her brother on his birthday made the moment even more powerful.

“I know he’s not here physically, but I feel like his spirit is with us,” she said.

Allen is expected to join the Green Wave following his senior campaign at Lafayette Christian. And while he prepares to represent Tulane on the field, he knows his uncle will still be watching—just from a higher vantage point.

“He’s here with me,” Allen said. “We did it on his birthday, and we’re here to celebrate that on my commitment day.”

