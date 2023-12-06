LCA, STM to meet again for State Title

For the second straight year, Lafayette Christian and St. Thomas More will play for the Division II Select State Championship.

The Cougars enter Saturday undefeated, and the Knights have just two losses.

This highly anticipated matchup is sure to be a showstopper as the fourth installment in two seasons.

Last year’s championship game was electric as 100 points were totaled.

In this year’s regular season showdown, the teams lit up the scoreboard again for a total of 84 points.

The Cougars and Knights are set to battle each other on Saturday, December 9 in the Caesars Superdome with kick-off slated at noon.

