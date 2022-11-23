LCA, STM pick up wins on Tuesday at Lady Cougar Classic

Girls Basketball Scores
STM 49, Acadiana 29
LCA 59, Ponchatoula 38
Barbe 69, Hathaway 64
Iota 56, Comeaux 37
JS Clark Leadership Academy 44, French Settlement 36
Lacassine 66, East Beauregard 63
Lake Arthur 56, Teurlings Catholic 40
Midland 51, Southside 18
Boys Basketball Scores
ESA 60, Erath 38
New Iberia 56, Rummel 45
