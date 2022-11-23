LCA, STM pick up wins on Tuesday at Lady Cougar Classic

Girls Basketball Scores

STM 49, Acadiana 29

LCA 59, Ponchatoula 38

Barbe 69, Hathaway 64

Iota 56, Comeaux 37

JS Clark Leadership Academy 44, French Settlement 36

Lacassine 66, East Beauregard 63

Lake Arthur 56, Teurlings Catholic 40

Midland 51, Southside 18

Boys Basketball Scores

ESA 60, Erath 38

New Iberia 56, Rummel 45

