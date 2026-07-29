LCA RB Caiden Bellard transfers to U-High

LAFAYETTE — Lafayette Christian running back Caiden Bellard is transferring to University Lab in Baton Rouge, according to sources.

The rising junior is the No. 21 player in Louisiana according to 247Sports and holds 33 college offers including LSU, Alabama and Ole Miss.

The three-star prospect finished his sophomore season with 1,532 yards and 21 TDs on 238 carries.

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