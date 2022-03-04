Watch
LCA cruises past Episcopal in Division III semi-final, will face Newman in championship game

Highlights and score from Div. III semi-final game
katc
Posted at 7:16 PM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 20:16:58-05

LAFAYETTE — Div. III Semi-final

LCA 62
Episcopal 46

Braylon Richard and Scotty Woodock led the Knights with 15 points each, Daejon Senegal finished with 3 steals.

LCA will take on #1 Isidore Newman in the championship game on Saturday, 4 p.m.

