LCA cruises past Episcopal in Division III semi-final, will face Newman in championship game

LAFAYETTE — Div. III Semi-final

LCA 62

Episcopal 46

Braylon Richard and Scotty Woodock led the Knights with 15 points each, Daejon Senegal finished with 3 steals.

LCA will take on #1 Isidore Newman in the championship game on Saturday, 4 p.m.

