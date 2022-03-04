LCA cruises past Episcopal in Division III semi-final, will face Newman in championship game

LAFAYETTE — Div. III Semi-final
LCA 62
Episcopal 46
Braylon Richard and Scotty Woodock led the Knights with 15 points each, Daejon Senegal finished with 3 steals.
LCA will take on #1 Isidore Newman in the championship game on Saturday, 4 p.m.
