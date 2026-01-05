Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Latest Acadiana-area stars in transfer portal

Several Acadiana-area prep football standouts have entered the NCAA transfer portal this offseason, with multiple players lining up visits to programs ahead of the 2026 season.

Former Southeastern Louisiana wide receiver Jaylon Domingeaux, a Comeaux High product, is drawing significant interest after a breakout 2025 campaign.

The Lafayette native totaled 52 receptions for 857 yards and 11 touchdowns on his way to earning All-Southland Conference honors. Domingeaux is scheduled to visit Cincinnati on Jan. 3-4, Wisconsin on Jan. 5-6 and Penn State on Jan. 7-8.

Louisiana running back Zylan Perry has also entered the portal and will begin taking visits this week. The Franklin native rushed for 689 yards and eight touchdowns during the 2025 season. Perry is set to visit Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4 and Florida State on Monday, Jan. 5.

LSU running back Ju’Juan Johnson is exploring his options as well. The former Lafayette Christian standout is scheduled to visit Syracuse on Sunday, Jan. 4.

Johnson has had discussions with LSU’s current staff about a possible return, though no decision has been finalized. He appeared in 13 games in 2025, finishing with 41 carries for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

Another Lafayette Christian product, LSU linebacker Princeton Malbrue, is also in the portal as a graduate transfer. Malbrue will visit North Texas on Sunday and plans to visit UTSA shortly after. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Louisiana running back Hutch Swilley, a St. Thomas More product, has scheduled visits with in-state programs. Swilley will visit Nicholls on Jan. 7-8 and McNeese on Jan. 10-11. The former all-state selection was originally committed to Navy before signing with the Cajuns in the 2024 recruiting class.

Texas safety Derek Williams Jr., a Westgate High product, announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 11. Williams will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Texas defensive lineman Melvin Hills III entered the portal on Dec. 8 and has already begun taking visits. He visited North Texas on Jan. 3 and told KATC he also plans to visit UNLV, UConn and Arkansas. The former LCA and Super 16 member will have 3 years of eligibility left.

Louisiana defensive lineman Fitzgerald West entered the transfer portal Sunday, Jan. 4. The former Knight posted 48 tackles and three sacks over two seasons with the Cajuns and will have one year of eligibility remaining.

McNeese defensive lineman Masey Lewis also entered the portal on Dec. 1. The LCA product will have one year of eligibility remaining as he searches for his next opportunity.

