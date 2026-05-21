Lake Arthur’s Davis steps down after six seasons

Lake Arthur head football coach Tarius Davis announced he will not return next season after leading the Tigers program for the past six years.

Davis shared the news in a social media post, saying the decision came after “a lot of thought and prayer” and with the support of his wife and children.

“Six years ago, I was given the opportunity to come home and lead the Tigers football program,” Davis wrote. “Recently, with the support of my wife and kids, and after a lot of thought and prayer, I came to the decision not to return next year to the place that will always be special to me.”

Davis thanked former school administrator Amanda Smith for giving him the opportunity to return home and lead the program. He also expressed appreciation for assistant coaches, players and supporters who contributed to Tiger football during his tenure.

“To the players whom I had the opportunity to coach, it was a privilege to be your coach,” Davis wrote. “If you ever need me, I’m just a phone call or text away.”

During his time at Lake Arthur, Davis helped guide the Tigers program while becoming “a part of history in Jeff Davis Parish,” according to his post.

Davis did not announce future coaching plans but said, “I still have a lot of coaching in me, so we will see what is next in the plans for me.”

He closed the message by thanking “Tiger Nation” for its support over the last six seasons.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel