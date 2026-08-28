Lafayette, STM, Southside win on night one of Kiwanis Jamboree

LAFAYETTE — The first night of the 74th annual Kiwanis Jamboree featured six Acadiana prep football teams taking center stage. Below are the scores from the night.



Lafayette 27, Cecilia 14

St. Thomas More 41, Breaux Bridge 0

Southside 28, Carencro 6

Here are other jamboree scores from around the area:



Jennings 21, Sam Houston

Westminster - Lafayette 21, Ascension Christian

Tomorrow's Kiwanis Jamboree slate of games:



Northside vs Nortre Dame

Acadiana vs Teurlings

St. Martinville vs Lafayette Christian

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