Lafayette, STM, Southside win on night one of Kiwanis Jamboree

LAFAYETTE — The first night of the 74th annual Kiwanis Jamboree featured six Acadiana prep football teams taking center stage. Below are the scores from the night.
- Lafayette 27, Cecilia 14
- St. Thomas More 41, Breaux Bridge 0
- Southside 28, Carencro 6
Here are other jamboree scores from around the area:
- Jennings 21, Sam Houston
- Westminster - Lafayette 21, Ascension Christian
Tomorrow's Kiwanis Jamboree slate of games:
- Northside vs Nortre Dame
- Acadiana vs Teurlings
- St. Martinville vs Lafayette Christian
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