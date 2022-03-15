Lafayette softball wins third straight; Eunice baseball edges Carencro

PREP SOFTBALL SCORES

Lafayette 14, Westgate 4

Southside 17, Opelousas 0

Notre Dame 17, Crowley 1

Westlake 15, Lake Arthur 9

Ascension Episcopal 17, Jeanerette 1

PREP BASEBALL SCORES

Eunice 10, Carencro 9

ESA 3, St. Martinville 1

Berwick 3, New Iberia 1

Southside 5, Vermilion Catholic 4

Delcambre 11, Beau Chene 1

Opelousas 11, Peabody 4

Country Day 15, Abbeville 0

Church Point 5, Kaplan 4

Patterson 18, Northside 0

Westlake 5, Pine Prairie 4

Lake Arthur 23, South Cameron 3

Port Barre 10, Oberlin 0

------------------------------------------------------------

