Lafayette softball wins third straight; Eunice baseball edges Carencro

PREP SOFTBALL SCORES
Lafayette 14, Westgate 4
Southside 17, Opelousas 0
Notre Dame 17, Crowley 1
Westlake 15, Lake Arthur 9
Ascension Episcopal 17, Jeanerette 1
PREP BASEBALL SCORES
Eunice 10, Carencro 9
ESA 3, St. Martinville 1
Berwick 3, New Iberia 1
Southside 5, Vermilion Catholic 4
Delcambre 11, Beau Chene 1
Opelousas 11, Peabody 4
Country Day 15, Abbeville 0
Church Point 5, Kaplan 4
Patterson 18, Northside 0
Westlake 5, Pine Prairie 4
Lake Arthur 23, South Cameron 3
Port Barre 10, Oberlin 0

