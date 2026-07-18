Lafayette Renaissance edge rusher Ansinneo Charles commits to Louisiana

LAFAYETTE — One of Acadiana's top defensive prospects is staying home.

Lafayette Renaissance edge rusher Ansinneo Charles announced his commitment to Louisiana on Thursday, giving the Ragin' Cajuns another addition to their 2027 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound defender chose Louisiana over offers from Louisiana Tech, Arkansas State and Mississippi State.

Charles said the decision came down to the relationships the Cajuns' coaching staff built with him throughout the recruiting process.

"Even before they offered me, they were talking about how I was going to be the first one they offer for the 2027 class, and they kept their word," Charles said. "Ever since then, they've just been pushing me hard, staying in contact with me."

Charles said his official visit to Lafayette solidified his decision.

"When I went up there for my official visit, it was like a family, a brotherhood," he said. "Everything was good, and I loved and enjoyed the time."

Charles' commitment grows the Cajuns 2027 class to 16 players that include the following:



Shadow Creek tight end Bryce Coleman



Avoyelles defensive lineman Kobe Smith



Ferriday wide receiver Rob Taylor



West Brook quarterback Tam Anderson



Angleton OL Noah Ernst



Plaquemine WR John Walker



University Lab DL Maison Smith



St. Thomas More S Landen Ortte



Summer Creek DB Caleb White



Archbishop Rummel DB Gavin Cooper Jr



Wylie ATH Jabriran Blake



East View OL Adarius Hines



Crawford LB Camron Alakija



Elkins OLB Omosefe Ayemere



Vandebilt Catholic OL Philip Cenac



Lafayette Renaissance OLB Ansinneo Charles

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