Lafayette Renaissance edge rusher Ansinneo Charles commits to Louisiana

LAFAYETTE — One of Acadiana's top defensive prospects is staying home.
Lafayette Renaissance edge rusher Ansinneo Charles announced his commitment to Louisiana on Thursday, giving the Ragin' Cajuns another addition to their 2027 recruiting class.
The 6-foot-5, 220-pound defender chose Louisiana over offers from Louisiana Tech, Arkansas State and Mississippi State.
Charles said the decision came down to the relationships the Cajuns' coaching staff built with him throughout the recruiting process.
"Even before they offered me, they were talking about how I was going to be the first one they offer for the 2027 class, and they kept their word," Charles said. "Ever since then, they've just been pushing me hard, staying in contact with me."
Charles said his official visit to Lafayette solidified his decision.
"When I went up there for my official visit, it was like a family, a brotherhood," he said. "Everything was good, and I loved and enjoyed the time."
Charles' commitment grows the Cajuns 2027 class to 16 players that include the following:
- Shadow Creek tight end Bryce Coleman
- Avoyelles defensive lineman Kobe Smith
- Ferriday wide receiver Rob Taylor
- West Brook quarterback Tam Anderson
- Angleton OL Noah Ernst
- Plaquemine WR John Walker
- University Lab DL Maison Smith
- St. Thomas More S Landen Ortte
- Summer Creek DB Caleb White
- Archbishop Rummel DB Gavin Cooper Jr
- Wylie ATH Jabriran Blake
- East View OL Adarius Hines
- Crawford LB Camron Alakija
- Elkins OLB Omosefe Ayemere
- Vandebilt Catholic OL Philip Cenac
- Lafayette Renaissance OLB Ansinneo Charles
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