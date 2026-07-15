Lafayette QB Richmond Saunier carries on family legacy

LAFAYETTE — For years, the Saunier name has been a familiar one at Lafayette High School.

This fall, senior quarterback Richmond Saunier is adding another chapter to the family's football legacy while preparing for his future at Dartmouth.

Saunier is the third brother to serve as Lafayette's starting quarterback, following older brothers Xan and Grayson. Grayson, a former Super 16 selection, now starts at quarterback for Dartmouth, where Richmond will continue both his academic and athletic career after committing to the Ivy League program in May.

"It's an honor, but it's also a responsibility," Saunier said. "This is our school. Being the quarterback here means something. My brothers did it before me, so it's expected that I carry that on."

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound dual-threat quarterback has embraced those expectations.

Last season, Saunier accounted for more than 1,600 all-purpose yards and 20 touchdowns, helping Lafayette post its first winning season since 2020.

Lions head coach Stephen Hearen said Saunier's natural ability makes him difficult to defend.

"He's a big, strong kid," Hearen said. "People don't realize how physical he is. Once he decides to run, he's extremely difficult to bring down in the open field."

While Saunier's athleticism stands out on Friday nights, his work in the classroom also helped shape his college opportunities.

He scored a 32 on the ACT and received scholarship offers from several Ivy League schools, including Princeton, Cornell and Dartmouth.

Saunier credits his family's expectations for laying the foundation.

"My dad always expected straight A's," Saunier said. "It wasn't just about grades. It was about setting a standard because he knew we were capable of it. That mindset carried over into every part of my life."

Richmond will join the Big Green in 2027, extending the Saunier quarterback tradition from Lafayette High to the college level.

"It's been my dream to play Division I football," Saunier said. "To be able to do that and follow my brother makes it even more special."

Before making the move to Hanover, New Hampshire, Saunier has one final goal at Lafayette.

After helping the Lions secure their first winning season since 2020, he hopes to lead the program to another successful campaign while adding one more memorable chapter to the Saunier family's legacy.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel