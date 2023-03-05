Lafayette, Lafayette Christian pull off victories in state title games

Lafayette High and Lafayette Christian capped off Acadiana's area run with championship victories.

No. 2 Lafayette High upset No. 1 John Curtis, 52-46. This would be the Lions' first state title since 2012. Meanwhile, No. 1 Lafayette Christian picked up their third title against No. 3 St. Louis Catholic, 55-46.

LHS's Chrysta Narcisse and LCA's Jada Richard picked up Most Outstanding Player Awards. Next up for Narcisse, she'll be joining South Alabama and Lady Knights' junior, Jada Richard, returns to LCA for her final season.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel