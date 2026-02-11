Lafayette High Lionettes return home as national champions

LAFAYETTE — The Lafayette High Lionettes Dance Team is headed home with a national title in their hands.

The Lionettes are set to arrive in Lafayette after competing at the Dance Team Union Nationals, held Feb. 5–8 in Orlando, Florida.

Lafayette High captured first place and the National Championship in the Small Senior Spirit Showdown – Gameday division, earning the program a 2026 national title. The Lionettes also finished sixth overall in Small Varsity Hip Hop, adding another top-tier result on the national stage.

The team is sponsored by Karen Begnaud and led by dance instructors Jesse Hernandez and Lauren Broussard.

The Lionettes’ roster includes:

Senior:

Sofia Luna

Junior:

Ema Rose Parham

Sophomores:

Addison Melton, Aliera Miller, Kelsie Landry, Isabella Abuhijleh, Rylee Hebert

Freshmen:

Cate Jackson, Addison Hebert, Lillian Arthur, Jana Higginbotham, Evelyn Declouet, Olivia Beadle

