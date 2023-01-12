Lafayette Girls Hoops wins Top 2 battle with STM, 64-27

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lafayette 64, St. Thomas More 27
North Central 55, Comeaux 53
Northside 46, Acadiana 33
Westminster Christian 63, Gueydan 8
BOYS BASKETBALL
Breaux Bridge 41, Comeaux 35
St. Edmund Catholic 61, Academy of Sacred Heart-Grand Coteau 19
Westminster Christian 72, Gueydan 32
