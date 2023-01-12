Lafayette Girls Hoops wins Top 2 battle with STM, 64-27

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lafayette 64, St. Thomas More 27

North Central 55, Comeaux 53

Northside 46, Acadiana 33

Westminster Christian 63, Gueydan 8

BOYS BASKETBALL

Breaux Bridge 41, Comeaux 35

St. Edmund Catholic 61, Academy of Sacred Heart-Grand Coteau 19

Westminster Christian 72, Gueydan 32

