Lafayette Girls Hoops wins Top 2 battle with STM, 64-27

Scores and Highlights from Wednesday, January 11th
Posted at 11:41 PM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 00:41:04-05

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lafayette 64, St. Thomas More 27

North Central 55, Comeaux 53

Northside 46, Acadiana 33

Westminster Christian 63, Gueydan 8

BOYS BASKETBALL

Breaux Bridge 41, Comeaux 35

St. Edmund Catholic 61, Academy of Sacred Heart-Grand Coteau 19

Westminster Christian 72, Gueydan 32

