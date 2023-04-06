Lafayette Christian's Jada Richard commits to LSU

LAFAYETTE — Lafayette Christian junior point guard, Jada Richard, announced her commitment to the defending national champs, LSU.

Richard has helped lead the Lady Knights to three straight championships, while being named most outstanding player in their last championship game defeating St. Louis Catholic. In that game, she finished with 32 points, 6 rebounds and 5 steals.

Richard raced to rallying 1,000 career points during her sophomore campaign, now 2,000 career points — and counting.

Richard was named to first-team All Acadiana.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel