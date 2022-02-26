Watch
Lafayette Christian Wins 5th State Title in 6 years with win over Episcopal

Girls playoff scores and highlights
LCA Girls Hoops wins 5th title in 6 years with victory over Episcopal
Posted at 11:11 PM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-26 00:11:48-05

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
LHSAA Playoffs
State Quarterfinal

Class 1A
North Central 51, Grand Lake 40

Class 2A
Amite 82, West St. Mary 35
Lake Arthur 62, Avoyelles Charter 53

Class 3A
Brusly 53, Iota 46
Madison Prep 65, Jennings 58

Class 4A
Bastrop 57, Carencro 46
Easton 57, Northside 38

Class 5A
Lafayette 65, Southwood 42

LHSAA State Championship
Division II
St. Louis 64, St. Thomas More 47

Division III
Lafayette Christian 63, Episcopal 36
(LCA Lady Knights have won back to back state titles and 5 of the last 6)

