Lafayette, Cecilia Boys Hoops Pick Up Wins in Non-District

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Lafayette 63, Morgan City 31
Cecilia 65, Teurlings 57
J.S. Clark 65, Berwick 51
David Thibodeaux 61, Opelousas 58
Patterson 54, Eunice 42
Carencro 64, Tioga 46
Alexandria 69, Rayne 54
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Comeaux 51, David Thibodaux 37
Lake Charles College Prep 51, Centerville 38
Lafayette 60, Warren Easton 22
Abbeville 41, Franklin 32
Patterson 67, Loreauville 15
