Lafayette, Cecilia Boys Hoops Pick Up Wins in Non-District

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Lafayette 63, Morgan City 31

Cecilia 65, Teurlings 57

J.S. Clark 65, Berwick 51

David Thibodeaux 61, Opelousas 58

Patterson 54, Eunice 42

Carencro 64, Tioga 46

Alexandria 69, Rayne 54

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Comeaux 51, David Thibodaux 37

Lake Charles College Prep 51, Centerville 38

Lafayette 60, Warren Easton 22

Abbeville 41, Franklin 32

Patterson 67, Loreauville 15

