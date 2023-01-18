Lafayette Boys Hoops Holds off Comeaux 48-41

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lafayette 48, Comeaux 41

Abbeville 66, Erath 54

Acadiana 39, Crowley 33

Central Catholic 67, Hanson Memorial 40

David Thibodaux 48, Elton 40

Donaldsonville 69, Berwick 47

ESA 58, Bell City 47

JS Clark Leadership Academy 66, Midland 39

Loreauville 59, Delcambre 55

Mamou 64, Teurlings Catholic 57

Merryville 55, Church Point 10

Notre Dame 45, DeQuincy 25

New Iberia 57, Iowa 52

North Vermilion 59, Iota 58

Northside 68, Westgate 61

Patterson 55, E.D. White 47

Pine Prairie 76, Basile 46

Southside 67, Northwest 40

St. Martinville 72, Kaplan 34

Vermilion Catholic 82, Centerville 44

Welsh 61, Lake Arthur 52

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Abbeville 50, Erath 37

Barbe 56, Southside 34

Carencro 57, Comeaux 29

Central Catholic 55, Hanson Memorial 44

Delcambre 33, Loreauville 11

Donaldsonville 44, Berwick 11

Hathaway 67, Lacassine 40

Highland Baptist 58, Jeanerette 24

Kaplan 45, St. Martinville 37

Lake Arthur 63, Welsh 27

Merryville 43, Church Point 39

Midland 41, JS Clark Leadership Academy 36

New Iberia 36, Acadiana 24

North Vermilion 49, Iota 44

Patterson 44, E.D. White 36

Rayne 57, Washington-Marion 54

St. Edmund Catholic 54, North Central 42

St. Louis 55, Jennings 46

Teurlings Catholic 42, Mamou 39

West St. Mary 73, Westgate 23

Westminster Christian 59, False River Academy 12

