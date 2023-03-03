Lafayette and LCA advance to Championship Saturday

Semifinals
6. Florian 41
2. Hathaway 47
3. St. Thomas More 34
2. Lafayette 50
4. Peabody 13
1. Lafayette Christian 50
5. Central Catholic 28
1. Southern Lab 65
3. JS Clark 59
2. Family Christian 24
Quarterfinals
22. Jennings 28
3. Brusly 52
1. Rosepine 66
8. West St. Mary 51
5. Reeves 44
4. Midland 41
7. Anacoco 48
2. Hathaway 58
6. Warren Easton 28
3. St. Thomas More 53
7. Huntington 41
2. Lafayette 51
8. Archbishop Hannan 47
1. Lafayette Christian 71
5. Central Catholic 56
4. Ouachita Christian 44
6. Hamilton Christian 51
3. Highland Baptist 46
6. Avoyelles Public Charter 15
3. JS Clark 56
First Round (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only)
-Click each link for the full brackets
17. Abbeville 50
16. Lakeshore 45
24. Rayne 39
9. Church Point 45
21. Leesville 46
12. Breaux Bridge 40
20. Kaplan 21
13. Carroll 53
27. Livonia 28
6. North Vermilion 59
26. Beau Chene 49
7. West Feliciana 60
23. Loranger 50
10. Iota 66
17. Patterson 60
16. Mansfield 52
24. Porte Barre 27
9. Pine 58
25. Kinder 57
8. West St. Mary 74
18. Ville Platte 47
15. Doyle 64
17. Elton 49
16. Franklin 47
25. Grand Lake 49
8. Lake Arthur 75
28. Welsh 50
5. Homer 65
20. Delcambre 57
13. South Plaquemine 65
22. North Central 45
11. East Iberville 52
27. Jeanerette 31
6. Lasalle 73
18. Lacassine 58
15. Hornbeck 61
4. Midland (Bye)
2. Hathaway (Bye)
3. St. Thomas More (Bye)
23. West Jefferson 35
10. Acadiana 70
18. Eleanor McMain 18
15. Carencro 50
2. Lafayette (Bye)
1. Lafayette Christian (Bye)
24. David Thibodaux 42
9. Bunkie 29
5. Northside (Bye)
20. Haynes Academy 32
13. Teurlings Catholic 55
18. Ascension Episcopal 15
15. Loyola Prep 39
24. Lincoln Prep 21
9. Sacred Heart 58
5. Central Catholic (Bye)
20. Slaughter Community 16
13. St. Edmund 48
3. Highland Baptist (Bye)
19. River Oaks 39
14. Westminster 53
23. Glenbrook 29
10. Hanson Memorial 45
18. Vermilion Catholic 31
15. Riverside Academy 42
9. Northside Christian 30
8. Family Community 54
3. JS Clark (Bye)
