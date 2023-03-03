Lafayette and LCA advance to Championship Saturday

Semifinals

Division V (Non-Select)

6. Florian 41

2. Hathaway 47

Division I (Select)

3. St. Thomas More 34

2. Lafayette 50

Division II (Select)

4. Peabody 13

1. Lafayette Christian 50

Division IV (Select)

5. Central Catholic 28

1. Southern Lab 65

Division V (Select)

3. JS Clark 59

2. Family Christian 24

Quarterfinals

Division II (Non-Select)

22. Jennings 28

3. Brusly 52

Division III (Non-Select)

1. Rosepine 66

8. West St. Mary 51

Division V (Non-Select)

5. Reeves 44

4. Midland 41

7. Anacoco 48

2. Hathaway 58

Division I (Select)

6. Warren Easton 28

3. St. Thomas More 53

7. Huntington 41

2. Lafayette 51

Division II (Select)

8. Archbishop Hannan 47

1. Lafayette Christian 71

Division IV (Select)

5. Central Catholic 56

4. Ouachita Christian 44

6. Hamilton Christian 51

3. Highland Baptist 46

Division V (Select)

6. Avoyelles Public Charter 15

3. JS Clark 56

First Round (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only)

-Click each link for the full brackets

Division I (Non-Select)

21. Southside

12. Thibodaux

23. New Iberia

10. St. Amant

Division II (Non-Select)

17. Abbeville 50

16. Lakeshore 45

24. Rayne 39

9. Church Point 45

21. Leesville 46

12. Breaux Bridge 40

20. Kaplan 21

13. Carroll 53

19. Northwest

14. Franklin Parish

22. Jennings

11. Plaquemine

27. Livonia 28

6. North Vermilion 59

26. Beau Chene 49

7. West Feliciana 60

23. Loranger 50

10. Iota 66

Division III (Non-Select)

17. Patterson 60

16. Mansfield 52

24. Porte Barre 27

9. Pine 58

25. Kinder 57

8. West St. Mary 74

18. Ville Platte 47

15. Doyle 64

Division IV (Non-Select)

17. Elton 49

16. Franklin 47

25. Grand Lake 49

8. Lake Arthur 75

28. Welsh 50

5. Homer 65

20. Delcambre 57

13. South Plaquemine 65

22. North Central 45

11. East Iberville 52

27. Jeanerette 31

6. Lasalle 73

Division V (Non-Select)

18. Lacassine 58

15. Hornbeck 61

4. Midland (Bye)

2. Hathaway (Bye)

Division I (Select)

3. St. Thomas More (Bye)

23. West Jefferson 35

10. Acadiana 70

18. Eleanor McMain 18

15. Carencro 50

2. Lafayette (Bye)

Division II (Select)

1. Lafayette Christian (Bye)

24. David Thibodaux 42

9. Bunkie 29

5. Northside (Bye)

20. Haynes Academy 32

13. Teurlings Catholic 55

Division III (Select)

18. Ascension Episcopal 15

15. Loyola Prep 39

Division IV (Select)

24. Lincoln Prep 21

9. Sacred Heart 58

5. Central Catholic (Bye)

20. Slaughter Community 16

13. St. Edmund 48

3. Highland Baptist (Bye)

19. River Oaks 39

14. Westminster 53

23. Glenbrook 29

10. Hanson Memorial 45

18. Vermilion Catholic 31

15. Riverside Academy 42

Division V (Select)

9. Northside Christian 30

8. Family Community 54

3. JS Clark (Bye)

