Lady Cougars soccer prowls for 7th straight title

When you think of championship dynasties, the Kansas City Chiefs probably come to mind as of recently.

However, at St. Thomas more, the girls’ soccer team is in that elite company.

The Lady Cougars are six-time defending champs and will make their eighth straight title appearance on Friday.

A win will make it seven championships in a row.

“This has grown into something way bigger than what I anticipated it being,” head coach Daniel Underwood said. “It’s truly special.”

Coach Underwood has been with the program for 10 seasons.

His experience with the program is vital, but it’s been attitude of the team that’s gotten them back to this point.

“We don’t focus on a piece of hardware at the end of the season,” Underwood said. “We don’t focus on a win or a loss. We just focus on ourselves and getting better. I think that’s a part of the championship mindset that we have here.”

STM has not only made it to the title game once again, but they’ve done it in a dominating fashion.

The Lady Cougars gave up an average of 1/3 of a goal per game and have outscored their opponents 113-11.

“Defense doesn’t get much recognition because we don’t score goal,” senior Brinnslee Picard said. “By preventing the goals, I feel like it makes all the difference.”

“It takes an entire team to win like we do,” senior Morgan Sellers said. “Scoring offense is great. Offense wins but also, defense wins as well. You can’t have a 7-0 game or go undefeated if you don’t have a great defense.”

“Leadership is a big aspect on our team,” junior Kate Guillory said. “It might be one thing to be good but it takes another thing to be great. The leadership on our team is what makes us great.”

To build a dynasty, a strong foundation needs to be laid.

This year’s seniors now hope to place another piece into the house that the Lady Cougars have built.

“We’re here to prove who we are,” Picard said. “That’s exactly what we’re going to do at the state championship. We’ll show them what this program is all about.”

“As a senior, it’s going to be awesome,” Sellers said. “It’s the last moment we get to soak up as a high school soccer player. To be in that position where we’re winning is such a great feeling. It’s like one you can’t describe.”

STM faces No. 7 Ben Franklin on Friday at 5:00 p.m. at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond, LA with the Division II state title on the line.

