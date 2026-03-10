Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lacassine beats Pitkin, aiming for repeat as state champs

LAKE CHARLES — The Lacassine Cardinals beat the Pitkin Tigers, 72-63, to reach the Class B state championship game for a second straight season.

MONDAY, MARCH 9 – SEMIFINALS RESULTS

  • Southern Lab 55, St. Martin's 50 — Division IV Select
  • Gibsland-Coleman 66, Saline 41 — Class C
  • Pleasant Hill 70, Plainview 40 — Class C
  • Zwolle 48, Quitman 42 — Class B
  • Lacassine 72, Pitkin 63 — Class B

The Cardinals will defend their state title against Zwolle on Friday, March 13 at Burton Complex in Lake Charles at 6:00 p.m.

