Lacassine beats Pitkin, aiming for repeat as state champs

LAKE CHARLES — The Lacassine Cardinals beat the Pitkin Tigers, 72-63, to reach the Class B state championship game for a second straight season.

MONDAY, MARCH 9 – SEMIFINALS RESULTS

Southern Lab 55, St. Martin's 50 — Division IV Select



Gibsland-Coleman 66, Saline 41 — Class C



Pleasant Hill 70, Plainview 40 — Class C



Zwolle 48, Quitman 42 — Class B



Lacassine 72, Pitkin 63 — Class B

The Cardinals will defend their state title against Zwolle on Friday, March 13 at Burton Complex in Lake Charles at 6:00 p.m.

