Kyle Horde explains why he chose Texas State

OPELOUSAS — Westminster Christian standout Kyle Horde has found his future home.

The rising senior announced his commitment to Texas State on Monday after previously being committed to Tulane, giving the Bobcats another addition to their 2027 recruiting class.

Horde, who stars at both running back and linebacker for the Crusaders, said his decision ultimately came down to the relationships he built in San Marcos.

"I enjoyed both places," Horde said. "I really could have seen myself playing there. But at Texas State, I connected with the people more."

The commitment comes after a recruiting process that saw Horde's recruitment take off over the past several months. After entering the offseason without any scholarship offers, he said the process changed quickly once his first offer arrived from McNeese on February 11.

"I was really worried," Horde said. "I was going to a lot of camps and had no offers. Then McNeese offered, and it was just a trickle-down effect. I got offer after offer after offer."

Horde now holds 16 scholarship offers including the likes of Houston, Oklahoma State, and Memphis.

Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne and linebackers coach Matthew Gregg played significant roles in the recruiting process.

"Once he (Kinne) first called me, we clicked instantly," Horde said. "I knew this was going to be a top program I would like."

The six and half-hour trip to San Marcos was worth it, according to Horde, who praised the atmosphere, hospitality and overall environment during his official visit.

"The only problem we really had was the drive," Horde said with a laugh. "Besides the drive, everything was good. I can see why they're getting a lot of recruits."

Texas State is recruiting Horde primarily as a linebacker, though he said Kinne has indicated there could be opportunities on offense as well.

Horde believes his experience playing both sides of the ball gives him a unique advantage at linebacker.

"I always say I got the answers to the test because I play running back and I'm also a linebacker," he said. "I know all the routes the running backs run and most of the running back plays."

The Bobcats utilize a 4-2-5 defensive scheme, and Horde said the transition should be smooth because many of the concepts mirror what he already runs at Westminster.

With his college decision complete, Horde said he can now focus entirely on his senior season. He plans to finish his high school career before enrolling in college and hopes to add another championship to his résumé.

"I'm ready to play," Horde said. "I don't have to worry about the recruiting process anymore."

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