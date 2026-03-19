Kaplan rolls past Erath in District 5-3A matchup

ERATH — The Kaplan Pirates softball team picked up a 14-4 win over Erath to improve to 4-0 in District 5-3A.
Other scores from the night:
Kaplan 14, Erath 4
Oakdale 13, Eunice 9
North Vermilion 16, Lake Arthur 0
Ville Platte 17, Opelousas 0
Teurlings Catholic 16, Westminster - Lafayette 0
Gueydan 14, Northwest 4
St. Edmund 17, North Central 1
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