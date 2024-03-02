JS Clark girls basketball wins first ever state title

HAMMOND — The JS Clark girls basketball team are the Division V Select State Champions for the first time in school history.

The Bulldogs picked up a 67-45 win over Oak Hill on Friday, March 1 in a rematch of last year's title game.

This year's journey took a lot to get here. This team earned the No. 2 seed in the bracket by winning 21 games in the regular season and then dominating the opponents in the playoffs. So to make history on the biggest stage is the greatest milestone in the school’s 12-year timeline.

After the game head coach Ross Rix thanked so many who were apart of the team’s success, and he believes this group will be right back in the Top 28 in 2025.