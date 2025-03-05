JS Clark falls to Cedar Creek in last-second thriller

HAMMOND — JS Clark girls basketball came up just short in the semifinal round, falling to Cedar Creek, 47-44, in a dramatic contest that saw 10 lead changes and a nail-biting finish.

A victory would have sent the Bulldogs back to the state championship for the second straight year. Instead, their season ended in heartbreak after a final-minute surge from Cedar Creek.

JS Clark led 44-41 with under a minute to play when Cougars forward Avery Ryan, who finished with 15 points and 19 rebounds, grabbed a crucial offensive board and scored a putback to cut the deficit to one. Moments later, JS Clark’s leading scorer, Taylor Barnaba, fouled out, and Ryan hit a free throw to tie the game at 44.

Out of a timeout, the Bulldogs had one last opportunity but missed their final shot attempt. Cedar Creek capitalized, with Taylor Martinez finding Leah James in transition for the game-winning basket, sealing the Cougars’ spot in the championship game.

“It was a lot of things that led up to that last bucket,” JS Clark head coach Joseph Levier said. “You know, Taylor fouling out caused them to get a little bit of momentum, and we were just a little scrambled and rattled. They just got that last transition play with the foul and one to just seal the deal.”

Barnaba, a junior guard who finished with 11 points, reflected on the loss.

“I gave it my all, but we've been through a lot of adversity, and me fouling out changed the game,” Barnaba said. “But I gave my all. I got one more year, and I'm definitely trying to come here and really win it.”

Senior forward Erianna Ned, who contributed eight points and six rebounds, expressed confidence in her teammates for the future.

“I have no regrets,” Ned said. “I believe 100% that the junior class will be back. No senior wants to leave like this. It hurts. I have faith in my team.”

The Bulldogs finish their season with a 24-9 overall record.

