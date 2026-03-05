Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

JS Clark advances to title game, North Vermilion falls

JS Clark advances to title game, North Vermilion falls
JS Clark advances to title game, North Vermilion falls
Posted

Division II (Select)

  • University Lab 48, Parkview Baptist 45

Division II (Non-Select)

  • LaGrange 53, North Vermilion 44
  • Wossman 54, Sterlington 48

Division IV (Select)

  • J.S. Clark 42, Ouachita Christian 23
  • Southern Lab 69, Cedar Creek 29

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.