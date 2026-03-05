JS Clark advances to title game, North Vermilion falls

Division II (Select)
- University Lab 48, Parkview Baptist 45
Division II (Non-Select)
- LaGrange 53, North Vermilion 44
- Wossman 54, Sterlington 48
Division IV (Select)
- J.S. Clark 42, Ouachita Christian 23
- Southern Lab 69, Cedar Creek 29
