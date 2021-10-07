Jennings' Trevor Etienne Invited to 2022 All-American Bowl

SAN ANTONIO — Jennings running back Trevor Etienne has been invited to the 2022 All-American Bowl.

A hot commodity around the SEC, the 4-star recruit has offers including LSU, Alabama, Florida and more.

The bowl game will take place January 8th in San Antonio, Texas.

