Jennings' Trevor Etienne Invited to 2022 All-American Bowl

SAN ANTONIO — Jennings running back Trevor Etienne has been invited to the 2022 All-American Bowl.
A hot commodity around the SEC, the 4-star recruit has offers including LSU, Alabama, Florida and more.
The bowl game will take place January 8th in San Antonio, Texas.
Blessed🖤 @AABonNBC
Etienne family x Adidas family 📈 pic.twitter.com/W1RHd1CxQj
— 3.ti3nn.3 ⁶𓅓 (@Trevor_Etienne) October 7, 2021
