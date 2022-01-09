Jennings running back Trevor Etienne commits to Florida

San Antonio, TX - Jennings running back Trevor Etienne announced his commitment to the University of Florida during the All-American Bowl on Saturday, Jan. 8.

“I would like to take this time to thank God, friends, and family for coming to support me,” Etienne said. “Without them none of this is possible.”

This past season, Etienne rushed for 2,005 yards, scored 35 touchdowns, and nabbed All-State, All-Louisiana, and All-American selections.

Many thought he would follow in the footsteps of his brother Travis and commit to Clemson, but the four-star prospect chose to join former Louisiana head coach Billy Napier in Gainesville.

“I have nothing but love for Clemson, but I wanted to do something new for myself,” Etienne said. “Florida felt like home for me, and that’s where it’s going to be.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel