Jeanerette's Blair Lewis rises to four-star status in 2029 class

JEANERETTE — Blair Lewis is quite literally the next big thing.

The Jeanerette offensive tackle has earned the nickname "Big Red" from his position coach, and at 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds, the sophomore is starting to live up to it.

Lewis recently made a major jump in the recruiting rankings, earning four-star status from On3.

"It's just showing me that my hard work that I was putting in every day while nobody was looking," Lewis said. "I'm not where I want to be, but I'm still working to where I need to get to be."

Lewis is now ranked No. 89 nationally, the No. 7 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 2 prospect in Louisiana's 2029 class, according to On3.

His rise has also caught the attention of college programs.

USC, LSU and Ole Miss are among the schools that have offered Lewis scholarships. His most recent offer coming from the Rebels.

"I wasn't expecting a call that day," Lewis said. "They were impressed with my footwork, how I played and my aggressiveness,""

Jeanerette coach Clifford Paul said Lewis' offers are the result of what he has shown coaches in person.

"His offers are not hearsay," Paul said. "He actually went and performed for these coaches. He went in person to show these coaches, 'I'm worth the money.' He makes it a lot easier for the other kids that's coming up behind him."

Lewis models his game after San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams, but he believes his physicality is what separates him.

"I love the game," Lewis said. "It's my job as an offensive tackle to finish the block. It's for me to make a defensive lineman hate the game. When I'm finishing on the block, that's gonna make him hate it."

That mindset is already making Lewis a problem for opposing defenses, and he still has three years of high school football ahead of him.

For now, "Big Red" will lead the Tigers from the front of the line, with a chance to make Jeanerette, and himself, even bigger.

"We love to work in everything that we do," Lewis said. "We come from a small place. Every moment that we get to shine, we're gonna make it big."

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