Iota basketball sweeps Mamou in senior night contests

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Centerville 42, Berwick 31

Church Point 44, Ville Platte 25

Iota 60, Mamou 30

Westminster Christian 61, Dunham 49

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Franklin 58, Ascension Episcopal 56

Iota 65, Mamou 51

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel