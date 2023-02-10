Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Iota basketball sweeps Mamou in senior night contests

Girls and boys basketball combined for 125 points in wins
Iota GBB.jpg
Posted at 10:40 PM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 23:40:15-05

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Centerville 42, Berwick 31

Church Point 44, Ville Platte 25

Iota 60, Mamou 30

Westminster Christian 61, Dunham 49

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Franklin 58, Ascension Episcopal 56

Iota 65, Mamou 51

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.