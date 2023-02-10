Iota basketball sweeps Mamou in senior night contests

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Centerville 42, Berwick 31
Church Point 44, Ville Platte 25
Iota 60, Mamou 30
Westminster Christian 61, Dunham 49
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Franklin 58, Ascension Episcopal 56
Iota 65, Mamou 51
