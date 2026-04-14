How the Notre Dame Pioneers softball team fuels Crowley pride

CROWLEY — In a state rich with high school softball tradition, Notre Dame of Crowley continues to stand out, not just for its success on the field, but for its deep connection to the community.

The Pioneers have long been one of Louisiana’s premier programs, winning six state championships over the past 25 years. This season is no different. Notre Dame sits at 29-2 and is ranked No. 3 in the Division III select power ratings, putting it in position for a first-round bye in the postseason.

But inside the program, the focus goes beyond wins and rankings.

“I feel like we mean a lot to them and they mean a lot to us,” junior catcher Cate Romero said. “I feel like we’re all just one big family and everyone is so supportive of everyone. It’s great.”

That bond between team and town has been a defining trait of the program’s sustained success. Head coach Dale Serie said the level of support from Crowley and the surrounding Acadia parish is something special.

“It’s a blessing what we have here,” Serie said. “You can tell by the way people invest in what we’re doing and support what we’re doing. To be able to have it close to home and continue to build on something is pretty amazing for me.”

Despite their strong season, the Pioneers are still chasing a return to the championship stage. Notre Dame has not reached the state final since 2022, falling short in the semifinals in recent years.

For players like sophomore first baseman Kenley Sonnier, a deep postseason run would mean more than just another trophy.

“It would be great,” Sonnier said. “I feel like it would bring us all closer together for sure. We’re all very close right now, but I feel like it would bring us way closer on another level as a team, as friends, as sisters.”

Romero echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the team’s ultimate goal.

“I’m so excited and I’m so ready,” Romero said. “I just want to help my team however I can and play that last Saturday and win the last game of the season.”

A championship run, Serie said, would be shared by more than just the players and coaches.

“I think it’s just the vision people see,” Serie said. “They see the hard work from the girls, and they see the vision that we have for the program. Our girls play the right way, but they do the right things too. It’s not hard to get people to support or want to be part of something when you do it the right way.”

As the postseason approaches, Notre Dame now awaits its official seeding and another opportunity to bring a title back to Crowley.

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